GROUP APPOINTMENTS OFFERED
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is encouraging people to schedule group appointments for vaccinations. Residents may now schedule appointments for themselves and their family members or friends to be vaccinated on the same date and time. To schedule group appointments, call 336-641-7944, Option 2, or check the website healthyguilford.com.
HOMEBOUND VACCINATIONS
Wake Forest Baptist Health is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to its homebound patients who are 65 and older. Their caregivers also will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine, based on the amount of doses that are available. The patients are part of Wake Forest Baptist’s House Call Program, which provides primary care, transitional care following hospitalizations and rehab stays, and palliative care consultations in patients’ homes for older adults who have difficulty leaving their homes due to physical or cognitive limitations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.