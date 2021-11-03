Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 46,230,146 cases and 749,977 deaths
Worldwide cases 247,947,658 — COVID-19 has killed 5,019,849 people
N.C. cases: 1,485,455 (18,191 deaths)
Guilford County: 68,295 (889 deaths)
Forsyth County: 52,071 (567 deaths)
Davidson: 25,910 (310 deaths)
Randolph: 21,975 (316 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 158,018 (1,256 deaths)
Durham: 34,805 (260 deaths)
Wake: 129,980 (889 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Wednesday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
CHILD VACCINES
Brenner Children’s and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will begin scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Thursday, Nov. 4. Children will receive the vaccine at Downtown Health Plaza’s pediatric clinic, part of Brenner Children’s. Appointments will be available at a number of pediatric primary care clinics throughout the region with plans to expand to other locations in the coming weeks. The health system is receiving 6,900 doses this week to be used in the first two waves of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
LOCAL CLINIC
The Guilford County Division of Public Health has scheduled a clinic in High Point from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Eleanor Health at 206 Gatewood Ave. For more information call 336-641-7944.
CLINICS REOPEN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Greensboro. Clinics at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 13. 336-641-7944 or www.GuilfordVaccination.com
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. Boosters available to eligible people who had their last does of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago. Those 65 and older and other certain populations are eligible. Also, all people ages 18 and older who originally received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two or more months after receiving the initial shot. To schedule an appointment or to determine eligibility, go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots at all county-affiliated community, mobile and health department locations to eligible community members who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for six months or more. Available by appointment only. Determine eligibility and schedule appointments at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.