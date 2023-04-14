Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 106,455,745 cases and 1,158,017 deaths
Worldwide cases: 762,791,152 — COVID-19 has killed 6,897,025 people
N.C. cases: 3,491,792 (28,945 deaths)
Guilford County: 161,689 (1,495 deaths)
Forsyth County: 126,460 (992 deaths)
Davidson: 56,558 (511 deaths)
Randolph: 44,886 (522 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 370,232 (1,923 deaths)
Durham: 104,036 (418 deaths)
Wake: 393,533 (1,351 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from the World Health Organization at 11 a.m. Friday.
COVID TESTING ENDS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health has closed its COVID-19 testing clinic
at 501 E. Green Drive.
A variety of alternative COVID-19 testing options remain available in Guilford County including StarMed testing sites, free home test kits and community providers available by checking the website https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests
