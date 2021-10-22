What you need to know today
Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 45,361,618 cases and 734,838 deaths
Worldwide cases 242,867,421 — COVID-19 has killed 4,935,634 people
N.C. cases: 1,463,410 (17,765 deaths)
Guilford County: 67,290 (868 deaths)
Forsyth County: 51,325 (555 deaths)
Davidson: 25,605 (304 deaths)
Randolph: 21,618 (306 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 156,024 (1,227 deaths)
Durham: 34,314 (257 deaths)
Wake: 128,027 (880 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 5 p.m. Friday.
LOCAL CLINICS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health has scheduled two clinics in High Point. One clinic will take place at Vann York Honda at 422 Eastchester Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and the other 4-6 p.m. at Eleanor Health at 206 Gatewood Ave. on Nov. 4. For more information call 336-641-7944.
PEDIATRIC TESTING
Because of an increased demand for pediatric testing, Cone Health has opened a separate pediatric COVID-19 testing site at Greensboro Women’s Health Care, 719 Green Valley Road, Suite 101. Testing will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. but requires an appointment to be made online at conehealth.com/testing.
ELECTIVE SURGERIES RESUMED
Cone Health plans to return to a normal surgical schedule by the end of the month. On Aug. 30, Cone Health asked surgeons and patients to put off non-essential surgeries that needed to be done in a hospital or required an overnight stay. The action was taken to reduce the number of people in Cone Health hospitals as COVID-19 cases climbed. Patients ready to reschedule a delayed surgery should contact their doctor.
CLINICS REOPEN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinics in High Point and Greensboro. A clinic at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center in the former Oak Hollow Mall at 921 Eastchester Drive will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 23. Clinics at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 13. 336-641-7944 or www.GuilfordVaccination.com
BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots at all county-affiliated community, mobile and health department locations to eligible community members who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for six months or more. Eligible people include those age 65 or older and those 18 years or older who live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, live or work in a congregate living facility, have a medical condition posing high risk for severe illness or work in a high-risk profession. Available by appointment only. Schedule at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944
