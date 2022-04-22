Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 80,801,713 cases and 990,208 deaths
Worldwide cases: 507,045,234 — COVID-19 has killed 6,207,815 people
N.C. cases: 2,647,650 (23,363 deaths)
Guilford County: 118,053 (1,163 deaths)
Forsyth County: 92,565 (793 deaths)
Davidson: 43,136 (394 deaths)
Randolph: 35,555 (404 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 279,360 (1,560 deaths)
Durham: 72,113 (300 deaths)
Wake: 291,890 (1,052 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
COVID CLINICS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Carl Chavis YMCA branch at 2757 Granville St. For more information check the website www.GuilfordVaccination.com or call 336-641-7944. Walk-in appointments are also available.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
CLINIC TRANSPORTATION
The Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering free transportation to COVID vaccination appointments in the county. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident, age 65 and older, and have an appointment for a vaccination scheduled. To schedule transportation, call at least 48 hours prior to appointment at 336-242-2947. This number is for transportation to appointments only, not to schedule a vaccination. To schedule a vaccination, call 336-236-3096 or schedule online at www.co.davidson.nc.us/976/covid-19-vaccne.
