Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 79,225,129 cases and 957,307 deaths
Worldwide cases: 442,908,189 — COVID-19 has killed 5,986,913 people
N.C. cases: 2,598,014 (22,763 deaths)
Guilford County: 114,953 (1,108 deaths)
Forsyth County: 91,426 (768 deaths)
Davidson: 42,694 (389 deaths)
Randolph: 35,178 (397 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 275,352 (1,551 deaths)
Durham: 69,253 (298 deaths)
Wake: 286,542 (1,030 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 3:50 p.m. Friday.
COVID TEST SITES CLOSING
Three COVID-19 testing sites hosted by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will close Saturday, March 5, at 3 p.m. The sites in Winston-Salem, Wilkesboro and High Point opened Jan. 20 and to date have provided 4,617 tests, including 1,175 in High Point.
RANDOLPH HEALTH CHANGES
Randolph Health has made changes to its visitation policies to reflect lower COVID-19 infections. Visiting hours are from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms including a temperature check and symptom survey upon entering Randolph Hospital. If COVID-19 screening is negative, they will be allowed to enter. For more details check the website www.randolphhealth.org.
REVISED CONE VISITATION
More people can visit family members in Cone Health hospitals as COVID-19 infections decrease. The changes go into effect Monday morning at Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital. Masks must still be worn at all Cone Health locations.
WAKE CHILD VACCINATIONS
Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children will receive the vaccination at Downtown Health Plaza’s pediatric clinic, part of Brenner Children’s. Appointments will be available at a number of pediatric primary care clinics throughout the region.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
