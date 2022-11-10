Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 97,900,497 cases and 1,073,932 deaths
Worldwide cases: 633,695,831 — COVID-19 has killed 6,604,745 people
N.C. cases: 3,255,540 (27,264 deaths)
Guilford County: 148,813 (1,364 deaths)
Forsyth County: 116,296 (919 deaths)
Davidson: 52,268 (477 deaths)
Randolph: 41,678 (486 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 345,335 (1,803 deaths)
Durham: 96,232 (379 deaths)
Wake: 371,684 (1,275 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Wednesday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available at Cone Health pharmacies, including Cone Health MedCenter High Point at N.C. 68 and Willard Dairy Road. The vaccinations are free to all consumers. The bivalent boosters offer protection against the original variant COVID-19 virus in addition to the new variant that causes most new cases.
NOVANT BOOSTER SHOTS
Novant Health is now administering the updated COVID-19 booster doses in its family medicine and pediatric clinics. Patients interested in the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster can schedule an appointment through their primary care provider. This updated booster dose provides an immune response protective against the omicron variant. Anyone 12 years old or above is eligible for the Pfizer booster dose and anyone 18 years older or above are eligible for the Moderna booster. A monovalent primary vaccine series must be completed before receiving a bivalent booster.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
AT-HOME TEST KITS
The Randolph County Public Health Department is offering no-cost at-home COVID-19 antigen tests for the general public. Individuals may get one box of five tests per household. The at-home tests may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Randolph County Public Health Department, 2222-B S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, For more information call the COVID-19 hotline at 336-318-6227.
OUTREACH CAMPAIGN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health recently launched its MyWhy campaign to help advance health equity around COVID-19 with prevention and education materials. The campaign features personal testimonials from people in the community from a diverse set of backgrounds discussing why they got vaccinated.
E-VISITS
Cone Health has added virtual options for people experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. Free COVID-19 e-visits can be found at conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart. The free e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back within an hour. On-demand video visits are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier.
RENTAL ASSISTANCE
Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, is available to all eligible county residents. Assistance with rent and utilities, trash removal, natural gas, propane and internet service. Apply in person 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Guilford County Department of Social Services, 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point. For information call 336-641-3000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.