Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 71,697,688 cases and 867,868 deaths
Worldwide cases 349,134,552 — COVID-19 has killed 5,591,704 people
N.C. cases: 2,303,196 (20,335 deaths)
Guilford County: 103,880 (986 deaths)
Forsyth County: 82,308 (670 deaths)
Davidson: 38,610 (359 deaths)
Randolph: 31,600 (357 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 249,883 (1,409 deaths)
Durham: 61,454 (278 deaths)
Wake: 251,883 (956 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Tuesday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
N95 MASK DISTRIBUTION
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will distribute free N95 respirator masks at a drive-thru event Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow signs to the event. First-come, first-served. Limited to one box of 20 masks per household.
NEW COVID SERVICE
Cone Health has added additional virtual COVID-19 care options for people experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. Free COVID-19 e-visits can be found by going to conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart. The free e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back within an hour.
On-demand video visits are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a Cone Health doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier.
WAKE FOREST BAPTIST SITE
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is hosting new COVID-19 testing sites. The High Point site is at Providence Place, 1701 Westchester Drive, Suite 850. Site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-February. Appointments aren’t required but are recommended and can be made by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 877-562-4850.
RANDOLPH TESTING SITE
The Randolph County Public Health Department has a COVID-19 testing center at the Archdale campus of Randolph Community College at 110 Park Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Preregister by texting “COVID” to 704-850-6996.
