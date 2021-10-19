LOCAL CLINICS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health has scheduled two clinics in High Point. One clinic will take place at Vann York Honda at 422 Eastchester Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and the other 4-6 p.m. at Eleanor Health at 206 Gatewood Ave. on Nov. 4. For more information call 336-641-7944.
PEDIATRIC TESTING
Because of an increased demand for pediatric testing, Cone Health has opened a separate pediatric COVID-19 testing site at Greensboro Women’s Health Care, 719 Green Valley Road, Suite 101. Testing will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. but requires an appointment to be made online at conehealth.com/testing.
Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 45,036,892 cases and 726,389 deaths
Worldwide cases 240,680,365 — COVID-19 has killed 4,898,668 people
N.C. cases: 1,455,188 (17,575 deaths)
Guilford County: 66,883 (860 deaths)
Forsyth County: 51,051 (546 deaths)
Davidson: 25,478 (300 deaths)
Randolph: 21,480 (305 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 155,457 (1,220 deaths)
Durham: 34,152 (257 deaths)
Wake: 127,393 (875 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Tuesday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
