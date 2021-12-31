Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 54,219,533 cases and 822,694 deaths
Worldwide cases 282,800,017 — COVID-19 has killed 5,414,213 people
N.C. cases: 1,686,667 (19,426 deaths)
Guilford County: 77,557 (947 deaths)
Forsyth County: 56,884 (619 deaths)
Davidson: 29,386 (339 deaths)
Randolph: 24,697 (343 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 181,465 (1,314 deaths)
Durham: 40,033 (269 deaths)
Wake: 156,133 (920 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Wednesday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or to determine eligibility, go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
WAKE CHILD VACCINATIONS
Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist have begun scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children will receive the vaccination at Downtown Health Plaza’s pediatric clinic, part of Brenner Children’s. Appointments will be available at a number of pediatric primary care clinics throughout the region.
COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is now offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations.
Eligible community members include:
• Moderna and Pfizer: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose six months ago.
• Johnson & Johnson: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose two months ago.
Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
BUSINESS RESOURCE
Guilford County has set up an educational website, healthyguilford.biz, aimed at supporting local businesses. The website provides guidelines, checklists and resources to help businesses ensure they are taking appropriate steps to comply with local COVID-19 safety protocols and keep their employees and customers safe during the pandemic.
HOMEBOUND VACCINATIONS
Wake Forest Baptist Health is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to its homebound patients who are 65 and older. Their caregivers also will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine, based on the amount of doses that are available. The patients are part of Wake Forest Baptist’s House Call Program, which provides primary care, transitional care following hospitalizations and rehab stays, and palliative care consultations in patients’ homes for older adults who have difficulty leaving their homes due to physical or cognitive limitations.
