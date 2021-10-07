What you need to know today
Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 44,051,008 cases and 707,916 deaths
Worldwide cases 235,825,990 — COVID-19 has killed 4,816,5615 people
N.C. cases: 1,429,984 (17,019 deaths)
Guilford County: 65,233 (842 deaths)
Forsyth County: 49,851 (526 deaths)
Davidson: 24,930 (287 deaths)
Randolph: 20,846 (295 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 152,696 (1,182 deaths)
Durham: 33,477 (254 deaths)
Wake: 124,619 (858 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Thursday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 2 p.m. Thursday.
CLINICS REOPEN
Beginning Oct. 16, the Guilford County Division of Public Health will host Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinics in High Point and Greensboro. A clinic at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center in the former Oak Hollow Mall at 921 Eastchester Drive will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 23. Clinics at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 30 and Nov. 13. 336-641-7944 or www.GuilfordVaccination.com
BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots at all county-affiliated community, mobile and health department locations to eligible community members who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for six months or more. Eligible people include those age 65 or older and those 18 years or older who live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, live or work in a congregate living facility, have a medical condition posing high risk for severe illness or work in a high-risk profession. Available by appointment only. Schedule at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944
EXTENDED DEADLINE
Cone Health employees now have until Oct. 28 to get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to meet employee vaccination requirements. Previously they were required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. Cone Health announced the vaccination requirement in July.
PEDIATRIC TESTING
Because of an increased demand for pediatric testing, Cone Health has opened a separate pediatric COVID-19 testing site at Greensboro Women’s Health Care, 719 Green Valley Road, Suite 101. Testing will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. but requires an appointment to be made online at conehealth.com/testing.
