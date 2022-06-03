Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 84,476,159 cases and 1,007,032 deaths
Worldwide cases: 530,025,131 — COVID-19 has killed 6,292,498 people
N.C. cases: 2,772,730 (24,660 deaths)
Guilford County: 126,137 (1,213 deaths)
Forsyth County: 97,564 (825 deaths)
Davidson: 44,569 (426 deaths)
Randolph: 36,552 (445 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 293,852 (1,622 deaths)
Durham: 78,778 (334 deaths)
Wake: 317,226 (1,122 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
GROUP APPOINTMENTS OFFERED
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is encouraging people to schedule group appointments for vaccinations. Residents may now schedule appointments for themselves and their family members or friends to be vaccinated on the same date and time. To schedule group appointments, call 336-641-7944, Option 2, or check the website healthyguilford.com.
HOMEBOUND VACCINATIONS
Wake Forest Baptist Health is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to its homebound patients who are 65 and older. Their caregivers also will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine, based on the amount of doses that are available. The patients are part of Wake Forest Baptist’s House Call Program, which provides primary care, transitional care following hospitalizations and rehab stays, and palliative care consultations in patients’ homes for older adults who have difficulty leaving their homes due to physical or cognitive limitations.
RENTAL ASSISTANCE
Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, is available to all eligible county residents. Assistance with rent and utilities, trash removal, natural gas, propane and internet service. Apply in person 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Guilford County Department of Social Services, 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point. For information call 336-641-3000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.