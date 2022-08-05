Need to know graphic

VACCINES DISCONTINUED

StarMed is no longer offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Four Seasons Town Centre. People who received their first vaccine dose at the location and require a second dose after July 31 should visit www.vaccines.gov to find an alternate vaccine location. StarMed will continue to provide COVID-19 testing services at the Four Seasons Mall. To set an appointment for testing, check the website www.starmed.care.

Trending Videos