Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 90,808,162 cases and 1,027,886 deaths
Worldwide cases: 572,396,969 — COVID-19 has killed 6,388,967 people
N.C. cases: 2,983,130 (25,483 deaths)
Guilford County: 135,033 (1,260 deaths)
Forsyth County: 104,920 (851 deaths)
Davidson: 47,320 (440 deaths)
Randolph: 38,384 (458 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 318,158 (1,676 deaths)
Durham: 87,922 (345 deaths)
Wake: 345,439 (1,172 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Thursday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
OUTREACH CAMPAIGN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health recently launched its MyWhy campaign to help advance health equity around COVID-19 with prevention and education materials. The campaign features personal testimonials from people in the community from a diverse set of backgrounds discussing why they got vaccinated.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
AT-HOME TEST KITS
The Randolph County Public Health Department is offering no-cost at-home COVID-19 antigen tests for the general public. Individuals may get one box of five tests per household. The at-home tests may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Randolph County Public Health Department, 2222-B S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, For more information call the COVID-19 hotline at 336-318-6227.
E-VISITS
Cone Health has added virtual options for people experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. Free COVID-19 e-visits can be found at conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart. The free e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back within an hour. On-demand video visits are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier.
