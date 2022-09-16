CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
The public can now schedule appointments through Cone Health to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster shot targeting both the original strain of COVID-19 and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strain. Cone Health will offer bivalent booster vaccines at the Outpatient Pharmacy at MedCenter High Point, 2630 Willard Dairy Road, and the Cone Health Community Pharmacy at MedCenter Greensboro, 3518 Drawbridge Pkwy., Suite 130, Greensboro. The Moderna booster is coming soon. To schedule an appointment or to find more information, visit conehealth.com/vaccine, or call 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NOVANT BOOSTER SHOTS
Novant Health is now administering the updated COVID-19 booster doses in its family medicine and pediatric clinics. Patients interested in the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster can schedule an appointment through their primary care provider. This updated booster dose provides an immune response protective against the omicron variant. Anyone 12 years old or above is eligible for the Pfizer booster dose and anyone 18 years older or above are eligible for the Moderna booster. A monovalent primary vaccine series must be completed before receiving a bivalent booster.
OUTREACH CAMPAIGN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health recently launched its MyWhy campaign to help advance health equity around COVID-19 with prevention and education materials. The campaign features personal testimonials from people in the community from a diverse set of backgrounds discussing why they got vaccinated.
Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 95,601,966 cases and 1,053,030 deaths
Worldwide cases: 611,156,449 — COVID-19 has killed 6,524,259 people
N.C. cases: 3,162,491 (26,414 deaths)
Guilford County: 143,465 (1,327 deaths)
Forsyth County: 112,094 (871 deaths)
Davidson: 50,352 (454 deaths)
Randolph: 40,401 (475 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 336,751 (1,736 deaths)
Durham: 93,310 (366 deaths)
Wake: 363,398 (1,234 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 11:20 a.m. Friday.
