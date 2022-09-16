NEED TO KNOW (LOGO).jpg

CONE BOOSTER SHOTS

The public can now schedule appointments through Cone Health to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster shot targeting both the original strain of COVID-19 and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strain. Cone Health will offer bivalent booster vaccines at the Outpatient Pharmacy at MedCenter High Point, 2630 Willard Dairy Road, and the Cone Health Community Pharmacy at MedCenter Greensboro, 3518 Drawbridge Pkwy., Suite 130, Greensboro. The Moderna booster is coming soon. To schedule an appointment or to find more information, visit conehealth.com/vaccine, or call 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

