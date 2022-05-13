Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 82,260,752 cases and 998,997 deaths
Worldwide cases: 519,481,513 — COVID-19 has killed 6,258,356 people
N.C. cases: 2,691,805 (24,588 deaths)
Guilford County: 121,303 (1,208 deaths)
Forsyth County: 94,312 (824 deaths)
Davidson: 43,561 (427 deaths)
Randolph: 35,874 (444 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 284,986 (1,621 deaths)
Durham: 74,921 (338 deaths)
Wake: 300,453 (1,119 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
DRIVE-THROUGH CLINIC
A free COVID-19 drive-through clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Roy Culler Jr. Senior Center at the former Oak Hollow Mall at 921 Eastchester Drive. For more information call 336-544-0660. The primary sponsor is the Piedmont Triad Area Agency on Aging.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
CLINIC TRANSPORTATION
The Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering free transportation to COVID vaccination appointments in the county. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident, age 65 and older, and have an appointment for a vaccination scheduled. To schedule transportation, call at least 48 hours prior to appointment at 336-242-2947. This number is for transportation to appointments only, not to schedule a vaccination. To schedule a vaccination, call 336-236-3096 or schedule online at www.co.davidson.nc.us/976/covid-19-vaccne.
CLINIC PARTNERS SOUGHT
Cone Health is looking for community partners to help vaccinate more people. Cone Health is looking for area businesses, churches, civic and nonprofit organizations to host mobile vaccine clinics. Organizations interested in partnering with Cone Health should email vaccine@conehealth.com.
VISITATION CHANGE
Novant Health announces that anyone ages 2 and up will be permitted to visit Novant Health facilities, including the medical center in Thomasville, as long as they wear a mask and complete a COVID-19 screening. Previously, individuals were required to be 12 years or older to enter a Novant Health hospital.
COVID TEST SITES CLOSING
Three COVID-19 testing sites hosted by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist have closed. The sites in Winston-Salem, Wilkesboro and High Point opened Jan. 20 and to date have provided 4,617 tests, including 1,175 in High Point.
RANDOLPH HEALTH CHANGES
Randolph Health has made changes to its visitation policies to reflect lower COVID-19 infections. Visiting hours are from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms including a temperature check and symptom survey upon entering Randolph Hospital. If COVID-19 screening is negative, they will be allowed to enter. For more details check the website www.randolphhealth.org.
REVISED CONE VISITATION
More people can visit family members in Cone Health hospitals as COVID-19 infections decrease. The changes go into effect Monday morning at Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital. Masks must still be worn at all Cone Health locations.
WAKE CHILD VACCINATIONS
Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children will receive the vaccination at Downtown Health Plaza’s pediatric clinic, part of Brenner Children’s. Appointments will be available at a number of pediatric primary care clinics throughout the region.
REVISED NOVANT VISITATION
Novant Health has revised visitor restrictions with the decline in COVID-19 metricts. Most patients hospitalized at Novant Health facilities in North Carolina will be allowed to have an unrestricted number of visitors aged 2 or older, with limits remaining in place in certain areas or as needed to allow for safe social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms. Restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being tested for COVID-19. For more information, visit NovantHealth.org/coronavirus.
NEW COVID SERVICE
Cone Health has added virtual options for people experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. Free COVID-19 e-visits can be found at conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart. The free e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back within an hour. On-demand video visits are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier.
RANDOLPH TESTING SITE
The Randolph County Public Health Department has a COVID-19 testing center at the Archdale campus of Randolph Community College at 110 Park Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Preregister by texting "COVID" to 704-850-6996.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
GROUP APPOINTMENTS OFFERED
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is encouraging people to schedule group appointments for vaccinations. Residents may now schedule appointments for themselves and their family members or friends to be vaccinated on the same date and time. To schedule group appointments, call 336-641-7944, Option 2, or check the website healthyguilford.com.
HOMEBOUND VACCINATIONS
Wake Forest Baptist Health is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to its homebound patients who are 65 and older. Their caregivers also will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine, based on the amount of doses that are available. The patients are part of Wake Forest Baptist’s House Call Program, which provides primary care, transitional care following hospitalizations and rehab stays, and palliative care consultations in patients’ homes for older adults who have difficulty leaving their homes due to physical or cognitive limitations.
RENTAL ASSISTANCE
Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, is available to all eligible county residents. Assistance with rent and utilities, trash removal, natural gas, propane and internet service. Apply in person 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Guilford County Department of Social Services, 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point. For information call 336-641-3000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.