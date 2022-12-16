Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 99,682,155 cases and 1,094,509 deaths
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 99,682,155 cases and 1,094,509 deaths
Worldwide cases: 650,991,151 — COVID-19 has killed 6,658,635 people
N.C. cases: 3,300,138 (27,580 deaths)
Guilford County: 151,612 (1,379 deaths)
Forsyth County: 118,133 (933 deaths)
Davidson: 52,982 (486 deaths)
Randolph: 42,312 (501 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 350,674 (1,833 deaths)
Durham: 97,592 (380 deaths)
Wake: 376,080 (1,289 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available at Cone Health pharmacies, including Cone Health MedCenter High Point at N.C. 68 and Willard Dairy Road. The vaccinations are free to all consumers. The bivalent boosters offer protection against the original variant COVID-19 virus in addition to the new variant that causes most new cases.
NOVANT BOOSTER SHOTS
Novant Health is now administering the updated COVID-19 booster doses in its family medicine and pediatric clinics. Patients interested in the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster can schedule an appointment through their primary care provider. This updated booster dose provides an immune response protective against the omicron variant. Anyone 12 years old or above is eligible for the Pfizer booster dose and anyone 18 years older or above are eligible for the Moderna booster. A monovalent primary vaccine series must be completed before receiving a bivalent booster.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.