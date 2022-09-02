VACCINES DISCONTINUED
StarMed is no longer offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Four Seasons Mall. People who received their first vaccine dose at the location and require a second dose after July 31 should visit www.vaccines.gov to find an alternate vaccine location. StarMed will continue to provide COVID-19 testing services at the Four Seasons Mall. To set an appointment for testing, check the website www.starmed.care.
OUTREACH CAMPAIGN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health recently launched its MyWhy campaign to help advance health equity around COVID-19 with prevention and education materials. The campaign features personal testimonials from people in the community from a diverse set of backgrounds discussing why they got vaccinated.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
AT-HOME TEST KITS
The Randolph County Public Health Department is offering no-cost at-home COVID-19 antigen tests for the general public. Individuals may get one box of five tests per household. The at-home tests may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Randolph County Public Health Department, 2222-B S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, For more information call the COVID-19 hotline at 336-318-6227.
