NEED TO KNOW (LOGO).jpg

Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:

U.S. cases: 69,847,686 cases and 863,334 deaths

Worldwide cases 344,904,162 — COVID-19 has killed 5,581,538 people

N.C. cases: 2,212,752 (20,193 deaths)

Guilford County: 99,325 (983 deaths)

Forsyth County: 78,890 (660 deaths)

Davidson: 36,304 (358 deaths)

Randolph: 30,097 (357 deaths)

Mecklenburg: 237,995 (1,394 deaths)

Durham: 58,761 (275 deaths)

Wake: 240,220 (946 deaths)

Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 4 p.m. Friday.

WAKE FOREST BAPTIST SITE

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is hosting new COVID-19 testing sites. The High Point site is at Providence Place, 1701 Westchester Drive, Suite 850. Site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-February. Appointments aren’t required but are recommended and can be made by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 877-562-4850.

RANDOLPH TESTING SITE

The Randolph County Public Health Department has a COVID-19 testing center at the Archdale campus of Randolph Community College at 110 Park Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Preregister by texting "COVID" to 704-850-6996.

COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS

The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.

CONE BOOSTER SHOTS

Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.

WAKE CHILD VACCINATIONS

Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children will receive the vaccination at Downtown Health Plaza’s pediatric clinic, part of Brenner Children’s. Appointments will be available at a number of pediatric primary care clinics throughout the region.

Trending Videos