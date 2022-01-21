Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 69,847,686 cases and 863,334 deaths
Worldwide cases 344,904,162 — COVID-19 has killed 5,581,538 people
N.C. cases: 2,212,752 (20,193 deaths)
Guilford County: 99,325 (983 deaths)
Forsyth County: 78,890 (660 deaths)
Davidson: 36,304 (358 deaths)
Randolph: 30,097 (357 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 237,995 (1,394 deaths)
Durham: 58,761 (275 deaths)
Wake: 240,220 (946 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 4 p.m. Friday.
WAKE FOREST BAPTIST SITE
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is hosting new COVID-19 testing sites. The High Point site is at Providence Place, 1701 Westchester Drive, Suite 850. Site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-February. Appointments aren’t required but are recommended and can be made by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 877-562-4850.
RANDOLPH TESTING SITE
The Randolph County Public Health Department has a COVID-19 testing center at the Archdale campus of Randolph Community College at 110 Park Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Preregister by texting "COVID" to 704-850-6996.
COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
WAKE CHILD VACCINATIONS
Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children will receive the vaccination at Downtown Health Plaza’s pediatric clinic, part of Brenner Children’s. Appointments will be available at a number of pediatric primary care clinics throughout the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.