CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
CLINIC TRANSPORTATION
The Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering free transportation to COVID vaccination appointments in the county. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident, age 65 and older, and have an appointment for a vaccination scheduled. To schedule transportation, call at least 48 hours prior to appointment at 336-242-2947. This number is for transportation to appointments only, not to schedule a vaccination. To schedule a vaccination, call 336-236-3096 or schedule online at www.co.davidson.nc.us/976/covid-19-vaccine.
CLINIC PARTNERS SOUGHT
Cone Health is looking for community partners to help vaccinate more people. Cone Health is looking for area businesses, churches, civic and nonprofit organizations to host mobile vaccine clinics. Organizations interested in partnering with Cone Health should email vaccine@conehealth.com.
