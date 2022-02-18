REVISED NOVANT VISITATION
Novant Health has revised visitor restrictions with the decline in COVID-19 metricts. Most patients hospitalized at Novant Health facilities in North Carolina will be allowed to have an unrestricted number of visitors aged 12 or older, with limits remaining in place in certain areas or as needed to allow for safe social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms. Restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being tested for COVID-19. For more information, visit NovantHealth.org/coronavirus.
NEW COVID SERVICE
Cone Health has added virtual options for people experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. Free COVID-19 e-visits can be found at conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart. The free e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back within an hour. On-demand video visits are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier.
RANDOLPH TESTING SITE
The Randolph County Public Health Department has a COVID-19 testing center at the Archdale campus of Randolph Community College at 110 Park Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Preregister by texting “COVID” to 704-850-6996.
COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 78,196,541 cases and 939,302 deaths
Worldwide cases 417,730,572 — COVID-19 has killed 5,850,628 people
N.C. cases: 2,559,793 (22,148 deaths)
Guilford County: 112,988 (1,068 deaths)
Forsyth County: 90,392 (743 deaths)
Davidson: 42,290 (382 deaths)
Randolph: 34,784 (393 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 272,417 (1,524 deaths)
Durham: 68,087 (297 deaths)
Wake: 282,503 (1,009 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
