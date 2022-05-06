Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 81,757,846 cases and 997,264 deaths
Worldwide cases: 516,440,711 — COVID-19 has killed 6,248,840 people
N.C. cases: 2,673,326 (24,577 deaths)
Guilford County: 120,035 (1,208 deaths)
Forsyth County: 93,499 (824 deaths)
Davidson: 43,373 (430 deaths)
Randolph: 35,737 (444 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 282,622 (1,622 deaths)
Durham: 73,754 (340 deaths)
Wake: 296,709 (1,117 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 4 p.m. Friday.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
CLINIC TRANSPORTATION
The Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering free transportation to COVID vaccination appointments in the county. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident, age 65 and older, and have an appointment for a vaccination scheduled. To schedule transportation, call at least 48 hours prior to appointment at 336-242-2947. This number is for transportation to appointments only, not to schedule a vaccination. To schedule a vaccination, call 336-236-3096 or schedule online at www.co.davidson.nc.us/976/covid-19-vaccne.
