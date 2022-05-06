High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.