Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 48,798,827 cases and 784,163 deaths
Worldwide cases 262,806,448 — COVID-19 has killed 5,212,558 people
N.C. cases: 1,544,544 (18,825 deaths)
Guilford County: 71,076 (925 deaths)
Forsyth County: 54,502 (585 deaths)
Davidson: 27,058 (319 deaths)
Randolph: 22,864 (330 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 163,436 (1,285 deaths)
Durham: 36,067 (266 deaths)
Wake: 134,484 (910 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is now offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations.
Eligible community members include:
• Moderna and Pfizer: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose six months ago.
• Johnson & Johnson: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose two months ago.
Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or to determine eligibility, go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
RENTAL ASSISTANCE
Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, is available to all eligible county residents. Assistance with rent and utilities, trash removal, natural gas, propane and internet service. Apply in person 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Guilford County Department of Social Services, 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point. For information call 336-641-3000.
PEDIATRIC TESTING
Because of an increased demand for pediatric testing, Cone Health has opened a separate pediatric COVID-19 testing site at Greensboro Women’s Health Care, 719 Green Valley Road, Suite 101. Testing will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. but requires an appointment to be made online at conehealth.com/testing.
WAKE CHILD VACCINATIONS
Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist have begun scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children will receive the vaccination at Downtown Health Plaza’s pediatric clinic, part of Brenner Children’s. Appointments will be available at a number of pediatric primary care clinics throughout the region with plans to expand to other locations in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS RESOURCE
Guilford County has set up an educational website, healthyguilford.biz, aimed at supporting local businesses. The website provides guidelines, checklists and resources to help businesses ensure they are taking appropriate steps to comply with local COVID-19 safety protocols and keep their employees and customers safe during the pandemic.
HOMEBOUND VACCINATIONS
Wake Forest Baptist Health is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to its homebound patients who are 65 and older. Their caregivers also will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine, based on the amount of doses that are available. The patients are part of Wake Forest Baptist’s House Call Program, which provides primary care, transitional care following hospitalizations and rehab stays, and palliative care consultations in patients’ homes for older adults who have difficulty leaving their homes due to physical or cognitive limitations.
CLINIC TRANSPORTATION
The Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering free transportation to COVID vaccination appointments in the county. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident, age 65 and older, and have an appointment for a vaccination scheduled. To schedule transportation, call at least 48 hours prior to appointment at 336-242-2947. This number is for transportation to appointments only, not to schedule a vaccination. To schedule a vaccination, call 336-236-3096 or schedule online at www.co.davidson.nc.us/976/covid-19-vaccne.
VACCINE GIFT CARDS
The Randolph County Public Health Department is distributing a limited number of $25 Summer Cards to individuals 18 years of age and older who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine. The cards will not be given to those receiving their second dose. Gift cards also will be given to those who transport individuals to the health department for the vaccine. The number to call to schedule an appointment is 336-365-6110. The phone line is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
CLINIC PARTNERS SOUGHT
Cone Health is looking for community partners to help vaccinate more people. Cone Health is looking for area businesses, churches, civic and nonprofit organizations to host mobile vaccine clinics. Organizations interested in partnering with Cone Health should email vaccine@conehealth.com.
GROUP APPOINTMENTS OFFERED
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is encouraging people to schedule group appointments for vaccinations. Residents may now schedule appointments for themselves and their family members or friends to be vaccinated on the same date and time. To schedule group appointments, call 336-641-7944, Option 2, or check the website healthyguilford.com.
MENTAL HEALTH HELP
Mental Health Associates of the Triad is offering to have a therapist reach out to provide counseling. Call 336-883-7480 or visit the website www.mha-triad.org to seek help or donate to the nonprofit.
HELP TO EDUCATORS
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is expanding the Hope4Healers Helpline — 919-226-2002 — to serve North Carolina’s teachers, school personnel and their families. The department and the N.C. Psychological Foundation can provide mental health guidance, available 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.