Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 80,248,986 cases and 983,817 deaths
Worldwide cases: 495,130,920 — COVID-19 has killed 6,166,510 people
N.C. cases: 2,634,007 (23,257 deaths)
Guilford County: 116,888 (1,159 deaths)
Forsyth County: 92,184 (792 deaths)
Davidson: 43,010 (393 deaths)
Randolph: 35,456 (401 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 278,042 (1,559 deaths)
Durham: 70,925 (298 deaths)
Wake: 290,240 (1,048 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
COVID CLINICS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics including ones in High Point. Local clinics will take place April 12 from 2-4 p.m. at Washington Terrace Park at 101 Gordon St.; April 21 from 2-4 p.m. at Morehead Recreation Center at 101 Price St.; and April 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Carl Chavis YMCA branch at 2757 Granville St. For more information check the website www.GuilfordVaccination.com or call 336-641-7944. Walk-in appointments are also available.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
CLINIC TRANSPORTATION
The Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering free transportation to COVID vaccination appointments in the county. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident, age 65 and older, and have an appointment for a vaccination scheduled. To schedule transportation, call at least 48 hours prior to appointment at 336-242-2947. This number is for transportation to appointments only, not to schedule a vaccination. To schedule a vaccination, call 336-236-3096 or schedule online at www.co.davidson.nc.us/976/covid-19-vaccne.
CLINIC PARTNERS SOUGHT
Cone Health is looking for community partners to help vaccinate more people. Cone Health is looking for area businesses, churches, civic and nonprofit organizations to host mobile vaccine clinics. Organizations interested in partnering with Cone Health should email vaccine@conehealth.com.
COVID TEST SITES CLOSING
Three COVID-19 testing sites hosted by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist have closed. The sites in Winston-Salem, Wilkesboro and High Point opened Jan. 20 and to date have provided 4,617 tests, including 1,175 in High Point.
RANDOLPH HEALTH CHANGES
Randolph Health has made changes to its visitation policies to reflect lower COVID-19 infections. Visiting hours are from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms including a temperature check and symptom survey upon entering Randolph Hospital. If COVID-19 screening is negative, they will be allowed to enter. For more details check the website www.randolphhealth.org.
REVISED CONE VISITATION
More people can visit family members in Cone Health hospitals as COVID-19 infections decrease. The changes go into effect Monday morning at Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital. Masks must still be worn at all Cone Health locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.