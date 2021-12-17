Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 50,493,182 cases and 802,510 deaths
Worldwide cases 272,205,417 — COVID-19 has killed 5,329,879 people
N.C. cases: 1,589,054 (19,121 deaths)
Guilford County: 73,138 (932 deaths)
Forsyth County: 56,244 (598 deaths)
Davidson: 28,053 (329 deaths)
Randolph: 23,956 (335 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 167,575 (1,393 deaths)
Durham: 36,958 (269 deaths)
Wake: 139,737 (913 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
BUSINESS RESOURCE
Guilford County has set up an educational website, healthyguilford.biz, aimed at supporting local businesses. The website provides guidelines, checklists and resources to help businesses ensure they are taking appropriate steps to comply with local COVID-19 safety protocols and keep their employees and customers safe during the pandemic.
HOMEBOUND VACCINATIONS
Wake Forest Baptist Health is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to its homebound patients who are 65 and older. Their caregivers also will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine, based on the amount of doses that are available. The patients are part of Wake Forest Baptist’s House Call Program, which provides primary care, transitional care following hospitalizations and rehab stays, and palliative care consultations in patients’ homes for older adults who have difficulty leaving their homes due to physical or cognitive limitations.
GTCC PROGRAM EXTENDED
Guilford Technical Community College’s Vaccination Incentive Program, which recently topped nearly $2 million in disbursements to students and employees receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, has been extended until Jan. 31. The program rewards students, staff and faculty for their commitment to the health and safety of the community by awarding a one-time incentive payment of $500 to those showing proof of vaccination. Nearly 4,000 students, faculty and staff have received payments.
COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is now offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations.
Eligible community members include:
• Moderna and Pfizer: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose six months ago.
• Johnson & Johnson: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose two months ago.
Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.