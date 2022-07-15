Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 89,221,950 cases and 1,023,619 deaths
Worldwide cases: 559,533,174 — COVID-19 has killed 6,363,300 people
N.C. cases: 2,919,068 (25,395 deaths)
Guilford County: 132,608 (1,254 deaths)
Forsyth County: 102,808 (850 deaths)
Davidson: 46,146 (440 deaths)
Randolph: 37,796 (458 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 310,872 (1,670 deaths)
Durham: 83,549 (343 deaths)
Wake: 338,721 (1,171 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
OUTREACH CAMPAIGN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health recently launched its MyWhy campaign to help advance health equity around COVID-19 with prevention and education materials. The campaign features personal testimonials from people in the community from a diverse set of backgrounds discussing why they got vaccinated.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
AT-HOME TEST KITS
The Randolph County Public Health Department is offering no-cost at-home COVID-19 antigen tests for the general public. Individuals may get one box of five tests per household. The at-home tests may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Randolph County Public Health Department, 2222-B S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, For more information call the COVID-19 hotline at 336-318-6227.
