Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 48,437,955 cases and 779,293 deaths
Worldwide cases 262,181,360 — COVID-19 has killed 5,207,587 people
N.C. cases: 1,537,044 (18,776 deaths)
Guilford County: 70,723 (924 deaths)
Forsyth County: 54,181 (585 deaths)
Davidson: 26,920 (318 deaths)
Randolph: 22,705 (330 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 162,794 (1,284 deaths)
Durham: 35,919 (265 deaths)
Wake: 134,830 (905 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Wednesday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is now offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations.
Eligible community members include:
• Moderna and Pfizer: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose six months ago.
• Johnson & Johnson: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose two months ago.
Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or to determine eligibility, go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
RENTAL ASSISTANCE
Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, is available to all eligible county residents. Assistance with rent and utilities, trash removal, natural gas, propane and internet service. Apply in person 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Guilford County Department of Social Services, 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point. For information call 336-641-3000.
