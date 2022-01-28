N95 MASK DISTRIBUTION
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will distribute free N95 respirator masks at a drive-thru event from 2-7 p.m. Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum instead of Saturday because of the winter storm. Follow signs to the event. First-come, first-served. Limited to one box of 20 masks per household.
NEW COVID SERVICE
Cone Health has added virtual options for people experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. Free COVID-19 e-visits can be found at conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart. The free e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back within an hour. On-demand video visits are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier.
