Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 92,526,488 cases and 1,033,556 deaths
Worldwide cases: 584,590,338 — COVID-19 has killed 6,418,044 people
N.C. cases: 3,047,625 (25,724 deaths)
Guilford County: 137,858 (1,276 deaths)
Forsyth County: 107,247 (860 deaths)
Davidson: 48,312 (445 deaths)
Randolph: 39,072 (465 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 325,538 (1,694 deaths)
Durham: 89.925 (349 deaths)
Wake: 352,057 (1,190 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
VACCINES DISCONTINUED
StarMed is no longer offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Four Seasons Mall. People who received their first vaccine dose at the location and require a second dose after July 31 should visit www.vaccines.gov to find an alternate vaccine location. StarMed will continue to provide COVID-19 testing services at the Four Seasons Mall. To set an appointment for testing, check the website www.starmed.care.
OUTREACH CAMPAIGN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health recently launched its MyWhy campaign to help advance health equity around COVID-19 with prevention and education materials. The campaign features personal testimonials from people in the community from a diverse set of backgrounds discussing why they got vaccinated.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
AT-HOME TEST KITS
The Randolph County Public Health Department is offering no-cost at-home COVID-19 antigen tests for the general public. Individuals may get one box of five tests per household. The at-home tests may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Randolph County Public Health Department, 2222-B S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, For more information call the COVID-19 hotline at 336-318-6227.
E-VISITS
Cone Health has added virtual options for people experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. Free COVID-19 e-visits can be found at conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart. The free e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back within an hour. On-demand video visits are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier.
