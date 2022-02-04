Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 75,962,005 cases and 896,557 deaths
Worldwide cases 388,028,261 — COVID-19 has killed 5,712,394 people
N.C. cases: 2,470,242 (21,097 deaths)
Guilford County: 109,610 (1,012 deaths)
Forsyth County: 87,726 (702 deaths)
Davidson: 41,041 (371 deaths)
Randolph: 33,761 (375 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 265,078 (1,470 deaths)
Durham: 65,605 (290 deaths)
Wake: 271,715 (969 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 10 a.m. Friday.
CLINIC TRANSPORTATION
The Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering free transportation to COVID vaccination appointments in the county. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident, age 65 and older, and have an appointment for a vaccination scheduled. To schedule transportation, call at least 48 hours prior to appointment at 336-242-2947. This number is for transportation to appointments only, not to schedule a vaccination. To schedule a vaccination, call 336-236-3096 or schedule online at www.co.davidson.nc.us/976/covid-19-vaccne.
CLINIC PARTNERS SOUGHT
Cone Health is looking for community partners to help vaccinate more people. Cone Health is looking for area businesses, churches, civic and nonprofit organizations to host mobile vaccine clinics. Organizations interested in partnering with Cone Health should email vaccine@conehealth.com.
GROUP APPOINTMENTS OFFERED
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is encouraging people to schedule group appointments for vaccinations. Residents may now schedule appointments for themselves and their family members or friends to be vaccinated on the same date and time. To schedule group appointments, call 336-641-7944, Option 2, or check the website healthyguilford.com.
