High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.