Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 79,631,708 cases and 968,663 deaths
Worldwide cases: 463,891,646 — COVID-19 has killed 6,058,277 people
N.C. cases: 2,616,864 (23,058 deaths)
Guilford County: 115,857 (1,144 deaths)
Forsyth County: 91,827 (784 deaths)
Davidson: 42,899 (393 deaths)
Randolph: 35,364 (400 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 276,741 (1,554 deaths)
Durham: 69,945 (298 deaths)
Wake: 288,697 (1,038 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
COVID TEST SITES CLOSING
Three COVID-19 testing sites hosted by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist have closed. The sites in Winston-Salem, Wilkesboro and High Point opened Jan. 20 and to date have provided 4,617 tests, including 1,175 in High Point.
RANDOLPH HEALTH CHANGES
Randolph Health has made changes to its visitation policies to reflect lower COVID-19 infections. Visiting hours are from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms including a temperature check and symptom survey upon entering Randolph Hospital. If COVID-19 screening is negative, they will be allowed to enter. For more details check the website www.randolphhealth.org.
REVISED CONE VISITATION
More people can visit family members in Cone Health hospitals as COVID-19 infections decrease. The changes go into effect Monday morning at Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital. Masks must still be worn at all Cone Health locations.
WAKE CHILD VACCINATIONS
Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children will receive the vaccination at Downtown Health Plaza’s pediatric clinic, part of Brenner Children’s. Appointments will be available at a number of pediatric primary care clinics throughout the region.
