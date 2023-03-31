Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 103,910,034 cases and 1,135,343 deaths
Worldwide cases: 761,401,518 — COVID-19 has killed 6,886,987 people
N.C. cases: 3,485,661 (28,540 deaths)
Guilford County: 161,395 (1,472 deaths)
Forsyth County: 126,138 (972 deaths)
Davidson: 56,460 (505 deaths)
Randolph: 44,830 (513 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 369,607 (1,909 deaths)
Durham: 103,779 (397 deaths)
Wake: 392,583 (1,312 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
COVID TESTING ENDS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health closed its COVID-19 testing clinic
at 501 E. Green Drive effective Friday.
A variety of alternative COVID-19 testing options remain available in Guilford County including StarMed testing sites, free home test kits and community providers available by checking the website https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available at Cone Health pharmacies, including Cone Health MedCenter High Point at N.C. 68 and Willard Dairy Road. The vaccinations are free to all consumers. The bivalent boosters offer protection against the original variant COVID-19 virus in addition to the new variant that causes most new cases.
NOVANT BOOSTER SHOTS
Novant Health is now administering the updated COVID-19 booster doses in its family medicine and pediatric clinics. Patients interested in the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster can schedule an appointment through their primary care provider. This updated booster dose provides an immune response protective against the omicron variant. Anyone 12 years old or above is eligible for the Pfizer booster dose and anyone 18 years older or above are eligible for the Moderna booster. A monovalent primary vaccine series must be completed before receiving a bivalent booster.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
