Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 85,941,735 cases and 1,012,607 deaths
Worldwide cases: 537,353,020 — COVID-19 has killed 6,314,405 people
N.C. cases: 2,823,979 (25,140 deaths)
Guilford County: 128,697 (1,233 deaths)
Forsyth County: 99,941 (836 deaths)
Davidson: 45,253 (432 deaths)
Randolph: 36,957 (455 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 299,435 (1,653 deaths)
Durham: 81,291 (345 deaths)
Wake: 325,936 (1,151 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
E-VISITS
Cone Health has added virtual options for people experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. Free COVID-19 e-visits can be found at conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart. The free e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back within an hour. On-demand video visits are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier.
RANDOLPH TESTING SITE
The Randolph County Public Health Department has a COVID-19 testing center at the Archdale campus of Randolph Community College at 110 Park Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Preregister by texting "COVID" to 704-850-6996.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.