Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 45,797,078 cases and 743,050 deaths
Worldwide cases 245,015,863 — COVID-19 has killed 4,972,321 people
N.C. cases: 1,477,514 (18,050 deaths)
Guilford County: 67,913 (871 deaths)
Forsyth County: 51,785 (563 deaths)
Davidson: 25,786 (308 deaths)
Randolph: 21,865 (313 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 157,260 (1,244 deaths)
Durham: 34,630 (259 deaths)
Wake: 129,210 (888 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
LOCAL CLINIC
The Guilford County Division of Public Health has scheduled a clinic in High Point from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Eleanor Health at 206 Gatewood Ave. For more information call 336-641-7944.
CLINICS REOPEN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Greensboro. Clinics at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 13. 336-641-7944 or www.GuilfordVaccination.com
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. Boosters available to eligible people who had their last does of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago. Those 65 and older and other certain populations are eligible. Also, all people ages 18 and older who originally received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two or more months after receiving the initial shot. To schedule an appointment or to determine eligibility, go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots at all county-affiliated community, mobile and health department locations to eligible community members who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for six months or more. Available by appointment only. Determine eligibility and schedule appointments at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944
PEDIATRIC TESTING
Because of an increased demand for pediatric testing, Cone Health has opened a separate pediatric COVID-19 testing site at Greensboro Women’s Health Care, 719 Green Valley Road, Suite 101. Testing will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. but requires an appointment to be made online at conehealth.com/testing.
RENTAL ASSISTANCE
Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, is available to all eligible county residents. Assistance with rent and utilities, trash removal, natural gas, propane and internet service. Apply in person 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Guilford County Department of Social Services, 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point. For information call 336-641-3000.
