Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 90,973,418 cases and 1,028,819 deaths
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 7:19 pm
U.S. cases: 90,973,418 cases and 1,028,819 deaths
Worldwide cases: 573,791,951 — COVID-19 has killed 6,393,427 people
N.C. cases: 2,983,130 (25,483 deaths)
Guilford County: 135,033 (1,260 deaths)
Forsyth County: 104,920 (851 deaths)
Davidson: 47,320 (440 deaths)
Randolph: 38,384 (458 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 318,158 (1,676 deaths)
Durham: 87,922 (345 deaths)
Wake: 345,439 (1,172 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
VACCINES DISCONTINUED
StarMed will no longer offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Four Seasons Mall after July 31. People who received their first vaccine dose at the location and require a second dose after July 31 should visit www.vaccines.gov to find an alternate vaccine location. StarMed will continue to provide COVID-19 testing services at the Four Seasons Mall after July 31. To set an appointment for COVID testing, check the website www.starmed.care.
OUTREACH CAMPAIGN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health recently launched its MyWhy campaign to help advance health equity around COVID-19 with prevention and education materials. The campaign features personal testimonials from people in the community from a diverse set of backgrounds discussing why they got vaccinated.
