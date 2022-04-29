Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 81,154,053 cases and 991,940 deaths
Worldwide cases: 510,903,357 — COVID-19 has killed 6,225,063 people
N.C. cases: 2,659,255 (23,405 deaths)
Guilford County: 118,960 (1,169 deaths)
Forsyth County: 92,930 (794 deaths)
Davidson: 43,216 (394 deaths)
Randolph: 35,609 (404 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 280,946 (1,561 deaths)
Durham: 72,879 (300 deaths)
Wake: 293,978 (1,056 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 10 a.m. Friday.
VISITATION CHANGE
Novant Health announces that anyone ages 2 and up will be permitted to visit Novant Health facilities, including the medical center in Thomasville, as long as they wear a mask and complete a COVID-19 screening. Previously, individuals were required to be 12 years or older to enter a Novant Health hospital.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.