Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 98,673,988 cases and 1,088,060 deaths
Worldwide cases: 642,619,923 — COVID-19 has killed 6,633,130 people
N.C. cases: 3,275,343 (27,371 deaths)
Guilford County: 150,170 (1,372 deaths)
Forsyth County: 117,146 (928 deaths)
Davidson: 52,581 (480 deaths)
Randolph: 41,916 (487 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 347,535 (1,813 deaths)
Durham: 96,854 (378 deaths)
Wake: 373,700 (1,273 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Thursday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available at Cone Health pharmacies, including Cone Health MedCenter High Point at N.C. 68 and Willard Dairy Road. The vaccinations are free to all consumers. The bivalent boosters offer protection against the original variant COVID-19 virus in addition to the new variant that causes most new cases.
NOVANT BOOSTER SHOTS
Novant Health is now administering the updated COVID-19 booster doses in its family medicine and pediatric clinics. Patients interested in the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster can schedule an appointment through their primary care provider. This updated booster dose provides an immune response protective against the omicron variant. Anyone 12 years old or above is eligible for the Pfizer booster dose and anyone 18 years older or above are eligible for the Moderna booster. A monovalent primary vaccine series must be completed before receiving a bivalent booster.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
RANDOLPH TESTING SITE
The Randolph County Public Health Department has a COVID-19 testing center at the Archdale campus of Randolph Community College at 110 Park Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Preregister by texting "COVID" to 704-850-6996.
GROUP APPOINTMENTS OFFERED
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is encouraging people to schedule group appointments for vaccinations. Residents may now schedule appointments for themselves and their family members or friends to be vaccinated on the same date and time. To schedule group appointments, call 336-641-7944, Option 2, or check the website healthyguilford.com.
HOMEBOUND VACCINATIONS
Wake Forest Baptist Health is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to its homebound patients who are 65 and older. Their caregivers also will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine, based on the amount of doses that are available. The patients are part of Wake Forest Baptist’s House Call Program, which provides primary care, transitional care following hospitalizations and rehab stays, and palliative care consultations in patients’ homes for older adults who have difficulty leaving their homes due to physical or cognitive limitations.
AT-HOME TEST KITS
The Randolph County Public Health Department is offering no-cost at-home COVID-19 antigen tests for the general public. Individuals may get one box of five tests per household. The at-home tests may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Randolph County Public Health Department, 2222-B S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, For more information call the COVID-19 hotline at 336-318-6227.
OUTREACH CAMPAIGN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health recently launched its MyWhy campaign to help advance health equity around COVID-19 with prevention and education materials. The campaign features personal testimonials from people in the community from a diverse set of backgrounds discussing why they got vaccinated.
E-VISITS
Cone Health has added virtual options for people experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. Free COVID-19 e-visits can be found at conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart. The free e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back within an hour. On-demand video visits are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier.
