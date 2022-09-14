HIGH POINT — COVID-19 remains on the minds of administrators at High Point University, but as with government and college officials elsewhere, it has receded as the virus appears to have become an endemic presence.

HPU includes COVID-19 information among the frequently asked questions posted online at the university’s “Health Hub,” with an additional page of information at www.highpoint.edu/health-hub/cases/ for students who feel sick, but like many other colleges it no longer posts updates on active cases of illness.

Trending Videos