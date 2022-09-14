HIGH POINT — COVID-19 remains on the minds of administrators at High Point University, but as with government and college officials elsewhere, it has receded as the virus appears to have become an endemic presence.
HPU includes COVID-19 information among the frequently asked questions posted online at the university’s “Health Hub,” with an additional page of information at www.highpoint.edu/health-hub/cases/ for students who feel sick, but like many other colleges it no longer posts updates on active cases of illness.
HPU said in a prepared statement that university officials remain committed to in-person learning and have established processes to support the health and well-being of the university community.
“These continue to include processes for testing symptomatic students and providing comfortable quarantine and isolation space. The university continues implementing and communicating these processes that effectively kept the HPU campus safe and operational for two years, including during the height of the pandemic,” the statement said.
HPU spent several million dollars before the 2020-21 school year began on campus changes to guard against the spread of the virus, including establishing a new health clinic and setting up procedures and places where students could self-isolate, with the goal of keeping all classes in-person.
The university has updated those procedures as public health guidance about the virus has changed now that vaccinations and booster shots are widespread and appear to have blunted the virus’ worst effects.
The virus still kills hundreds of people nationwide each week, but increases in infections in recent months have not been matched by the kinds of spikes in the number of severe illnesses and deaths as previous waves of infections were.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance last month that puts more focus on how individuals should go about making their own decisions about risk and how to reduce that risk.
Even at many colleges that suspended classes during previous outbreaks, masking restrictions are gone, testing requirements have eased, and quarantine and isolation measures have been reduced.
Health officials had predicted early in the pandemic that at some point the virus probably would transition into being endemic, meaning it would be present and cause waves of illness just as the seasonal flu does, but those waves would be somewhat manageable rather than threatening to collapse the health care system.
