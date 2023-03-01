HPTNWS-03-01-23 SNAP.jpg

Joe Barnes, right, vice president of resource development with the United Way of Greater High Point, speaks at a press conference Tuesday at Your Pie Pizzeria on Eastchester Drive about United Way’s efforts to help those who are losing extra COVID-19 food stamp benefits. Also shown is the restaurant’s general manager, Jignesh Patel, which donated 30% of its sales on Tuesday to the local United Way.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point and other community advocates are rallying behind low-income people in the area who on Tuesday lost extra food assistance benefits that began three years ago at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives with the United Way, Guilford County government and the Salvation Army of High Point held a briefing Tuesday on how they will help fill the gap for those in need. The briefing took place at Your Pie Pizzeria, which donated 30% of its sales Tuesday at its north High Point restaurant to the United Way for the cause.

