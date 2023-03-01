HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point and other community advocates are rallying behind low-income people in the area who on Tuesday lost extra food assistance benefits that began three years ago at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Representatives with the United Way, Guilford County government and the Salvation Army of High Point held a briefing Tuesday on how they will help fill the gap for those in need. The briefing took place at Your Pie Pizzeria, which donated 30% of its sales Tuesday at its north High Point restaurant to the United Way for the cause.
United Way of Greater High Point Vice President Joe Barnes said there are resources through nonprofits and government agencies to help make up for the discontinued benefits.
“We are looking at the impact on the community and how to address it,” Barnes said.
Anyone who has questions about food assistance benefits can call the Guilford County Department of Social Services at 336-641-3000 or go by the DSS office in High Point at the intersection of Russell Avenue and Centennial Street downtown.
Low-income families and individuals have gotten the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, commonly referred to as food stamps or SNAP, since the pandemic took hold locally in March 2020.
Fasheyitan said the decision to eliminate extra COVID-19 food benefits took place at the federal level, not by the state of North Carolina or counties.
As of Tuesday there were 51,424 households in Guilford County receiving SNAP benefits, which translates into $30.5 million provided in assistance each month, said Robin Fasheyitan, a program manager with Guilford County DSS.
There were 14,317 households receiving SNAP assistance in Davidson County and 12,071 households getting help in Randolph County, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
As of January, there were 831,280 households statewide receiving food assistance benefits.
On average a household will have a $95 per month reduction in SNAP benefits starting this month. The actual reduction will depend on the specific circumstances of a household, Fasheyitan said.
The reduction in benefits highlights the importance of the network of food pantries in the city, said Antoine Dalton, director of social services with the Salvation Army of High Point.
Also, low-income people who won’t have extra SNAP benefits going forward can take advantage of rental assistance or other income programs to make up the difference, Davis said.
“We need to get the word out,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.