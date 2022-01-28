HIGH POINT – The Guilford County Courthouse in High Point is expected to partially reopen Monday as work to repair water damage continues.
The county announced Jan. 1 that the courthouse would be closed for a week because a 1-inch, pressurized water line on the fourth floor ruptured, causing water damage to all floors on the east side of the building, which is at 505 E. Green Drive. No records were damaged.
Some services are scheduled to reopen starting Monday while additional repair work continues on several floors:
• The Guilford County Family Justice Center, which was not affected by the water damage, will continue to operate on a normal schedule.
• Civil/domestic court cases will operate in High Point Courtroom 3A, returning to normal operations.
• Domestic violence ex-parte cases and returns will be in Courtroom 3A, returning to normal operations.
• The High Point Clerk of Court’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office will reopen, returning to normal operations.
• First appearance hearings will be held in Courtroom 3D, returning to normal operations at 2 p.m.
• The High Point Magistrates Office, which has been temporarily moved to the High Point Police Department at 1730 Westchester Drive, will reopen at the courthouse on Tuesday.
• Small claims cases will be heard on Thursday and Friday.
• Juvenile DHHS/delinquency cases will be held next week in the Greensboro courthouse’s Courtroom 3G.
• Criminal, traffic, waiver and child support court cases will be continued to a later date.
Residents with pending court cases for next week who need to contact the High Point Public Defender’s Office are asked to call the Greensboro office instead at 336-412-7777
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.