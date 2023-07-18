RANDOLPH COUNTY – A warrantless search of a car that led to an Archdale man being charged in 2018 with trafficking methamphetamine was legal, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Oeun San, 40, originally faced 13 charges stemming from four arrests in 2018 and 2019, including the May 15, 2018, traffic stop that was central to Tuesday’s ruling. All of the other charges came after that traffic stop.