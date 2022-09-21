ARCHDALE — A Randolph County man’s conviction on a charge of trying to seriously injure an Archdale Police Department dog was upheld Tuesday by the N.C. Court of Appeals.

Jackie Alan Pierce appealed his 2021 conviction on a charge of willfully attempting to cause serious harm to a law enforcement agency animal, arguing that the trial judge should have instructed the jury to consider whether he was acting in self-defense and should have allowed the jury to consider convicting him on a less serious charge.

