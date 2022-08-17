JAMESTOWN — A woman may not keep her pet potbellied pigs at her home in Jamestown, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
Lori Herron has been fighting the town of Jamestown for more than three years to keep her pigs.
The appeals court’s ruling sets out the background: When her family first moved to Jamestown in February 2000, they had a newly adopted pet pig. Herron contends that before buying the house, she checked with the town planner and was told she could legally keep the pig.
Over the years, Herron acquired more pigs, totalling 10, which slept in the master bedroom’s closet and had a fenced area outdoors.
But at least some neighbors were not so pleased with the pigs, which occasionally escaped the fence, and several complaints were filed.
After an anonymous complaint in February 2019 about rubbish in the yard and odors, Assistant Town Manager Matthew Johnson found “plumbing fixtures, water heaters, boxes, [and] trash,” along with nine pigs in the yard, the court wrote. He then sent Herron a letter saying pigs could not be kept in a residential area.
Herron has continued to fight the town’s orders to remove the pigs, arguing in part that because they are pets, they should not be considered “livestock,” which the town’s ordinances bar from residential areas.
But a trial court ruled in April 2021 that the relevant clause in the town ordinances specifically names “swine,” an all-encompassing term for pigs, as a type of animal that may not be kept, and the appellate court agreed.
