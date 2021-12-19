HIGH POINT — The husband-and-wife owners of a longtime Triad catering business are expanding into High Point with a new venture.
Joe and Lee Staehly say they plan to open the Blue Heron Event Venue at 4130 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway during the first quarter of 2022.
The 7,849-square-foot building was previously occupied by Noah’s Event Venue, a national chain that shut down as part of a bankruptcy in early 2020.
The couple bought the property, which is near their company Pepper Moon Catering in Greensboro, in October for $2.1 million.
“I go by there almost every day and had wanted it from the time it went for sale,” said Lee Staehly. “It was under contract a couple of times, but those deals fell through, so we were very lucky to get it.”
Pepper Moon Catering serviced many events at the facility, which was built in 2017 on 3 acres beside a lake in the Mendenhall at Piedmont Centre business park.
The owners plan to enlarge the outdoor patio space to highlight the lake views. They said the name of the venue was inspired by a great blue heron that’s often seen on the lake.
“Although I think it’s a great building from an event perspective, in terms of how it’s laid out, it’s even more beautiful when you look out the back door,” said Joe Staehly. “It’s really so peaceful and so nice that you want more of an outdoor space and outdoor patio. So we’re looking at different solutions for that right now.”
In addition to scenic views and adjacent greenway trails, the couple said they were drawn to the venue because it will offer clients and their guests a prominent location near shopping centers, hotels and Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Pepper Moon Catering, which was founded in 1996, has long been a major caterer at High Point Market and at weddings, parties and corporate events at various venues throughout the Triad.
Lee Staehly said the new venue will provide the company its own space that it manages to accommodate its growth.
“We’ve been just slammed since May,” she said.
The new venue will host “probably a lot of weddings and hopefully some corporate events. There’s a lot of companies around there, so we’re hoping to attract that crowd as well,” she said.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
