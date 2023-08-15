Triad Food Pantry

Henry and Jo Williams, who have operated and managed the Food Pantry of the Triad for nearly 30 years, will attend a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony this weekend at an event in New Bern for their work helping those in need in the community through their nonprofit.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Jo and Henry Williams have devoted much of their adult lives to operating a food bank serving the needs of people in the High Point area who struggle to secure regular meals.

This weekend the couple will receive an honor for their outreach to the community and efforts to counter food hardship.

Want to know more?

For more information about the Food Pantry of the Triad check the website www.thefoodpantryofthetriad.com. The pantry is at 1311 Johnson St. north of downtown High Point and welcomes donations from the community.