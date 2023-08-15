HIGH POINT — Jo and Henry Williams have devoted much of their adult lives to operating a food bank serving the needs of people in the High Point area who struggle to secure regular meals.
This weekend the couple will receive an honor for their outreach to the community and efforts to counter food hardship.
Jo and Henry Williams, who run the Food Pantry of the Triad, will be recognized during the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on Saturday. The ceremony is organized by Mount Carmel Helps Inc., a nonprofit primarily serving communities in eastern North Carolina.
“It’s so prestigious,” Jo Williams told The High Point Enterprise.
The letter sent to the couple says the invitation to the ceremony “aims to acknowledge individuals who have tirelessly served and made significant contributions.”
Williams said that she and her husband found out about their recognition earlier this month. She’s not sure who nominated them.
Jo and Henry Williams have served with the Food Pantry of the Triad for the past 28 years since the nonprofit’s inception.
“We try to run this the best we can,” she said. “We run four vans every day to pick up food to serve the people.”
The nonprofit operates from a site on Johnson Street near the intersection of Lexington Avenue. Previously the pantry was housed in a building on the grounds of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Eastchester Drive.
In addition to distributing free food for the community the pantry has hosted wellness clinics, over-the-counter medicine giveaways and senior citizen support services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.