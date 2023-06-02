HIGH POINT – The parents of a recent High Point University graduate have donated more than $1 million to the university.
Tom and Dina Archipley have established the Archipley Family Theatre Endowment Fund to enhance the theater department and the Charcoal Pony Improv Group, the university announced Friday. The contributions also will support the HPU Fund for Extraordinary Education and the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
Archipley is the former president and CEO of Centurion Medical Products, which was sold in 2017. Subsequently, he co-founded Blink Device Co., a medical equipment manufacturer based in Seattle, where he currently serves as chairman.
The Archipley family has been actively involved in supporting various organizations such as Nyaka AIDS Orphans Project in Uganda, the Navy SEAL Family Foundation, CRISMA (Center of Rehabilitation of San Miguel de Allende), the Patriot Post, Love and Respect Ministries, the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, and Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation.
Their son, Zachary Archipley, received his bachelor’s degree in theater performance from HPU. He performed in and worked on multiple shows, served as president of Charcoal Pony, where he was a member for four years, and was a member of the Alpha Psi Omega theater fraternity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.