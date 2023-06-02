HIGH POINT – The parents of a recent High Point University graduate have donated more than $1 million to the university.

Tom and Dina Archipley have established the Archipley Family Theatre Endowment Fund to enhance the theater department and the Charcoal Pony Improv Group, the university announced Friday. The contributions also will support the HPU Fund for Extraordinary Education and the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

