GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Health reinstated a countywide mask mandate for indoor public places Thursday night in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant.
The board, made up of Guilford County Board of Commissioners members, voted 6-3 to pass the mask mandate after hearing pleas from overwhelmed health care and emergency services workers during a 5 p.m. virtual meeting. Republicans Justin Conrad, Alan Perdue and James Upchurch voted in opposition.
The rule became effective upon adoption Thursday night for Guilford County residents and businesses countywide, broadening a state-of-emergency order adopted last week for mostly unincorporated areas.
The Board of Health rule requires individuals to wear face coverings when indoors in all businesses, establishments and public places. Failure to comply with the reinstated mask rule could result in civil penalties.
The mandate comes five months to the day from the last reinstated mask mandate which occurred due to a surge of the COVID-19 delta variant. The rule was relaxed in mid-November when the positivity rate averaged less than 5% for three consecutive weeks.
Guilford County is currently experiencing a significant surge in infection rates, according to Dr. Iulia Vann, county public health director.
Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, CEO of Cone Health, said masks will help to keep people out of the hospital and to keep people who are in the hospital safer from harm. As of Thursday morning, Cone had 303 COVID positive patients, a record high number that makes it more difficult to find well and healthy staff to care for them.
“We are stretched thin,” Cagle said. “We have reached the point where health care facilities need the help of our community, too. Our nursing staff knows the community can have an impact in how successful they are in caring for our community.”
Masking, vaccinations and boosters help provide protection from infection greater than 17 times and protection from death by 20 times, Cagle said. In answer to board members who described the rapidly spreading omicron variant as less severe, Cagle noted there may be fewer COVID patients in the ICU, but it resulted in 41 deaths since Christmas.
“That doesn’t seem very mild to me,” Cagle said. “One was a 43-year-old father with no previous illness who came in with blood clots. One of the things omicron does is cause blood clots. When it’s bad it’s really bad. My staff is traumatized by this, going into year three of these terrible cases. It’s demoralizing our nurses and our doctors.”
The Board of Health intends to monitor the virus trend and conduct regular reviews of the mask mandate, including a formal review on Feb. 3 and at other times on advice of local health officials, board member Mary Beth Murphy said.
