HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Division of Public Health will hold immunization clinics in High Point starting next week for upcoming Guilford County Schools seventh-graders and 12th-graders.
North Carolina law requires that all incoming seventh-graders receive the Tdap — tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis vaccine — and MCV — meningococcal conjugate vaccine — by the start of the school year. All incoming 12th-graders are required to receive the MCV by the start of the school year.
