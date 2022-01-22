GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners turned up the heat Thursday night by voting unanimously to spend the remainder of its Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance funds and to accept $4 million more in federal and state money to help low-income residents pay heating or power bills.
Guilford County Department of Social Services Director Sharon Barlow noted the county’s ERUA program was allocated about $12.9 million in federal funds last spring. The board paid about $9.5 million from the initial distribution, and the $3.4 million balance was held to be spent after the first part was exhausted, she said. The county also received $36.8 million from the state, with $20.6 million in the initial distribution and $16.2 million held.
“We have allocated all that we’ve received and must come back to ask for the additional part,” Barlow said.
In the last two weeks, the county paid about $1.8 million for 446 households, Barlow said. More than 500 residents made new applications for an additional $1.2 million in assistance during the same time period. The county DSS has paid more than 3,900 applicants an average of $3,700 each for a combination of rent and utilities needs, Barlow said.
DSS brought in additional staff, and its finance employees worked mandatory overtime to process applications as quickly as possible to help applicants avoid being evicted, Barlow said. Since Jan. 6, DSS has sent more than $4.1 million in payments to prevent evictions.
“We have received over 10,000 applications for over $24.4 million in assistance, so the need is still great,” Barlow said. “We have an additional $20 million that we are going to continue to process. I can tell you staff has worked really hard to get this out. We’ve been pleased with how quickly we’ve been able to clear the backlog.”
Commissioner Kay Cashion asked how many people were eligible and met requirements to receive ERUA but were evicted anyway. Some of the 10,000 withdrew their applications and others are still pending, but few landlords were unwilling to work with the county to prevent evictions, Barlow said. She promised to provide Cashion a specific number.
The state budget allocates federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to counties across the state for energy assistance payments for households with children 10 years of age and younger, who are receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits and others in need.
Households that meet the criteria can receive $500 for electricity, $400 for gas and $300 for wood. The money will be paid directly to the utilities providers, such as the city of High Point, Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas.
In addition, the board approved a more than $537,000 increase for DSS to assist residents with heating and cooling costs. With the additional funding, the county DSS Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) allocation is more than $2.9 million with nearly $400,000 for administration.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.