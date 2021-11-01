GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners, acting as the Board of Health, will consult with medical providers about county COVID-19 data and discuss mask requirements during a virtual special meeting at 6:30 p.m. today.
Chairman Skip Alston called for the special meeting. Alston said he thought it would help resolve questions brought up during the board’s last meeting about guidelines the board set for revisiting the mask mandate.
“I don’t want anyone to lift the mask mandates because of fear or pressure from one political side,” Alston said. “It should be based on facts. What are the numbers, what are the hospital stays, what are the infection rates they’re seeing and whether or not they see a trend coming for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays – that is the main concern.”
The Board of Health can consider lifting the mandate requiring masks when indoors if the infection rate is 5% or less for three weeks in a row, Alston said. The board will seek clarification from County Attorney Mark Payne about the amount of notice and other legal steps needed to lift the mask mandate.
The board had voted 6-3 in August to reinstate a mask mandate because of the rising infection numbers at that time.
Knowing the Board of Commissioners has its regularly scheduled meeting set for Thursday night, Alston said he wanted the community and other board members to hear directly from health professionals.
Vice Chair Carlvena Foster of High Point agreed the meeting is necessary to hear recommendations from health professionals.
“The current COVID-19 data is within the initial metrics we set when the mask mandate was put into place,” Foster said. “The positivity rate is now at 4.1% The number of hospitalizations is significantly down, and 63% of people 12 and over are fully vaccinated.”
Board members have heard from citizens across the county regarding the mask mandate but not to the point of feeling pressured, Foster said. She actually received more emails since Friday night when this special meeting was announced.
“Most businesses have complied with the order, and some are even saying if the mandate is lifted, they will still require their employees to continue wearing the masks,” Foster said. “Our goal is to return to some sense of normalcy as soon as possible while keeping the people of Guilford County safe.”
If the facts presented at the special meeting warrant, the board will likely consider lifting the mask mandate, Alston said.
“If the health professionals give us some facts about what they see out there and if it justifies us removing the mask mandate or modifying it then I don’t have a problem with it as long as it’s based on facts and not on fear or politics,” Alston said.
Alston added he doesn’t like wearing a mask any more than anyone else.
“I wear it for the protection of others, not protection for myself,” Alston said. “That’s what we have to convince people: The reason for the mask mandate is not for your comfort or your safety, it’s for someone else’s safety, for their health and well-being. You might not get it from them but you can spread it to them.”
